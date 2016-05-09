18-year-old senate impersonator sentenced to 90 days in jail

Akins was able to rent a dealer car for free with his phony story and had a driver drop him off for his 'speech'. (Source: WTOL)

The 18-year-old who impersonated a state senator and spoke to students at a Wyandot high school back in December is now headed to prison.

On Monday, Izaha Akins was sentenced to 90 days at the Wyandot County Jail for impersonating a peace officer, a third-degree felony.

Back in December, Akins claimed to be state Senator David Burke's replacement during a visit to Mohawk High School. A month later, when Senator Burke showed up, Akins was arrested and charged.

Akins was released on bond on his own reconnaissance, but was put back in jail when he went on a trip to Washington D.C. for the National Model U.S. Congress conference, which violated his court order.

Then, in March, Akins took a plea deal and plead guilty to one count of impersonating a peace officer. In return, a charge of Telecommunications Fraud was dropped.

During sentencing, Akins was given credit for 53 days already served, so he will now only have to serve just over a month in jail.

In addition to the time served, Akins was also ordered to pay $138 in restitution to Reineke Family Dealerships, who he fooled into providing him a car and driver for his visit to the school.

Following his jail sentence, Akins will then be placed on three years probation and will have to serve 48 hours of community service.

He also is ordered to have no contact with the school or Burke, other than to write an apology letter.

Since Akins' visit the school district has re-examined their policies and procedures regarding access to school buildings.

