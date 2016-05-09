Bond set for man accused in deadly shooting outside Lyric's Lounge

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The suspect in a deadly shooting at a west Toledo bar was in court Monday.

Police say 22-year-old Telly Hopings shot 36-year-old Eugene Blackman several times outside of Lyric's Lounge on West Sylvania Avenue Sunday.

Monday, his bond was set at $1 million.

Neighbors have been complaining about the violence seen at the establishment for months and they say they had hoped nothing like this would occur.

“I don't think any of us have a problem with a business here, we just want a little respect and to feel safe at home," said Joe Stuard, who lives across the street from the bar.

Every year TPD looks into businesses they have received complaints about or have been called out to over and over.

Lyric's Lounge has been on that list, and this murder could shut the bar down for good.

"They are certainly on our radar it was before the homicide and definitely now it put this bar at one of the front runners for us as far as possible rejection of liquor license," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Hopings has been charged in Blackman's murder. He will be in court again May 20.

