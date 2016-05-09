Detroit-area man charged after having sex with minor he met online

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A Detroit-area man was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday morning for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning charges.

Emanuel Anderson, 44, was arrested Sunday by Toledo police after a teenage boy's grandmother caught her grandson naked on the couch with him in her home.

She immediately called the police.

Police say there was a used condom on the floor next to the couch.

The victim, who is between the ages of 13 and 16, admitted to having sex with Anderson.

According to police, the two met in an online chat room called VIBE, a site that uses adult web cam chat rooms.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.