Detroit-area man charged after having sex with minor he met online

Emanuel Anderson, 44 (Source: Toledo Police Department) Emanuel Anderson, 44 (Source: Toledo Police Department)
A Detroit-area man was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Monday morning for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and importuning charges.

Emanuel Anderson, 44, was arrested Sunday by Toledo police after a teenage boy's grandmother caught her grandson naked on the couch with him in her home.

She immediately called the police.

Police say there was a used condom on the floor next to the couch.

The victim, who is between the ages of 13 and 16, admitted to having sex with Anderson.

According to police, the two met in an online chat room called VIBE, a site that uses adult web cam chat rooms.

