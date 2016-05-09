Man charged after choking wife, stabbing good Samaritan

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man appeared in Toledo Municipal Court Monday morning after being charged with domestic violence and felonious assault.



According to police, the altercation occurred Sunday at a Shell Gas Station along South Reynolds Road where 35-year-old Daryl Mack was seen choking his wife.



The couple had gotten into an argument shortly before at their home a few blocks away.

Mack's wife had walked to the Shell station to get cigarettes when her husband approached her in his vehicle and began to strangle her, lifting her off the ground with both of his hands around her neck.



A passerby, Robert Fanning, saw the situation unfold and went to help the woman get out of Mack's grip. That was when Mack became enraged by Fanning’s interference and stabbed Fanning in the chest.



Fanning was taken by Life Squad to the University of Toledo’s Medical Center where he had to have an emergency surgery.



Mack was arrested by Toledo police shortly after. Officers recovered a knife during the arrest.

Mack has had two prior domestic violence convictions.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.