New data shows Hepatitis C on the rise

New government data shows Hepatitis C is now killing more Americans than every other infectious disease combined.

In Ohio, more than 19,000 people have the virus, and in Lucas County, more than 400 people are infected.

Nationally, there's a big increase in young people who inject drugs getting the virus, which could explain the numbers here at home.

"Things like clean needle exchanges and all that can lessen the burden of Hepatitis C. That's the reason you do it, not to promote drug use," said Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. David Grossman.

He also says there is a big push to test baby boomers (those born between 1945 to 1965).

The new data shows that new cases have more than doubled since 2010 nationwide. Many not knowing they have the virus.

Read more on the disease here.

