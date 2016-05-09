Man caught on camera attempting to rob pregnant gas station clerk faces judge

The man caught on camera attempting to rob a pregnant gas station clerk faced a judge Monday.

A $50,000 bond was set for Nathaniel Maddox Junior, charged with one count of robbery with the intent to inflict harm.

Last week, WTOL 11 shared with you video of the attempted robbery. It shows Maddox leaning over the counter trying to grab the cash drawer. When the clerk closed the drawer and moved back, that's when Maddox jumped over the counter. Other employees then stepped in, one even hitting Maddox repeatedly with a fire extinguisher.

Monday, Maddox faced a judge, his bond was set and he was assigned a public defender.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 16 at 9 a.m. That is unless he is indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury before that date.

