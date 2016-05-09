7-yr-old stabbed by stranger during recess remains in critical condition

The 7-year-old girl who was stabbed by a stranger on the playground Friday is still in critical condition.

Police say it happened during recess at Residence Park School in Dayton, Ohio. They say the 2nd grader playing on the swings when a stranger walked up and stabbed her.

Charmine Blunt, a parent of another student at the school, says she was waiting inside the gym when she heard the commotion outside.

"All of the sudden we just hear the kids screaming and running and we were like 'What's going on what's going on?' And they said a little girl got stabbed so we all run out here to see what's going on and it was a guy with some blue shorts on," said Charmine.

Police describe the attacker as a black man between the ages of 18 and 20 years old.

"He's 5'8'' to 5'10'' wearing either beige or blue athletic shorts and either a beige or green sweatshirt and an orange t-shirt," said Lt. Eric Hendersonwith the Dayton Police Department.

Neighbors in the area say they are in disbelief.

"I can't even imagine someone coming on the school ground just stabbing a kid? A 2nd grader? That blows me away," said Cassandra Beamon, who lives near Residence Park.

Dayton Public Schools spokesperson David Lawrence says the school immediately took action to protect the other students.

"The school was immediately placed on lockdown. Safety and security personnel immediately reacted from our other surrounding schools and were on site to help support," said Lawrence.

At this time, the suspect is still at large.

Officials don't have a motive for the stabbing.

They're asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

Meanwhile, school officials say they plan to add more security during recess.

