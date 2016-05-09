Dana Holding Corporation to add manufacturing plant in Toledo

Toledo-based Dana Holding Corporation announced Monday that it will open a new high-tech axle manufacturing plant in Toledo.

It will be on the site of the previous home of Willys-Overland Motors, off of Jeep Parkway and Interstate 75.

At a meeting for the Toledo Rotary Club, the Dana CEO Jim Kamsickas said the plan will cost $70 million.

Dana officials say it will employ more than 300 people by 2020. A ribbon cutting is expected next year and hiring will also begin in mid-2017.

Dana will assemble enhanced versions of its Dana 30 and Dana 44 axles, saying they will deliver "increased power density and performance in a smaller package."

The company also says future axle programs and assembly lines could be added.

Dana will expand a 100,000 square foot facility on the Willys site that was built less than a year ago but hasn't secured a tenant. The new axle plant will grow to 300,000 square feet.

Kamsickas received at least two standing ovations after making the announcement today at a luncheon of the Rotary Club. He said it is an honor to return manufacturing to the same site where Toledo's automotive history began.



