Former Lucas Co. detective accused of theft sentenced to 180 days in jail

A former Lucas County Sheriff detective accused of theft has been sentenced to 180 days behind bars.

Back in March, Patrick LaPlant plead guilty to a charge of attempting to commit theft at a murder scene.

On Monday, the former Lucas County Sheriff's detective was sentenced to the maximum, six months behind bars, after he admitted to stealing while on the job.

"It's a stain on all law enforcement," said the Honorable Ruth Ann Franks.

She says the six month sentence in no way wipes away the crime he committed.

"Your criminal acts were egregious and were done while you were masquerading as a law enforcement office," added Franks.

LaPlant is accused of stealing $900 from a suspect being booked in the Lucas County Jail.

"As law enforcement officers and even prosecutors, we are held to a higher standard for protecting the public and enforcing the law and Mr. LaPlant violated that trust of the public by violating the law and he deserves the sentence he received today," said Lucas County Prosecuting Attorney Frank Spryszak.

Patrick LaPlant did admit to the crime and apologized to the judge, saying he not only embarrassed himself, but his friends, family, former colleagues and the Sheriff's Office.

"He is very remorseful. I can't explain why he did what he did, but he has accepted his punishment that he will spend the next six months at CCNO," said Jane Roman, LaPlant's attorney.

LaPlant retired before he was charged with the crime. Because of that, he will not forfeit his retirement benefits he built up while serving the Lucas County Sheriff's Office for over 28 years.

