Shooting suspect shot in leg by witness to face judge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Shooting suspect shot in leg by witness to face judge

Eugene Ogburn (Source: Toledo Police Department) Eugene Ogburn (Source: Toledo Police Department)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people are recovering after a shooting Friday night on Telegraph near Alexis.  

Police say 31-year-old Eugene Ogburn shot another man Friday night and took off running.  

He was then chased by a witness who in return shot him in the leg.

Ogburn was arrested across the street from the scene. 

Police say a blood trail led them to a handgun hidden in the bushes.   

Ogburn will be in the courtroom Monday. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly