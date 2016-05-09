Fast moving fire forces woman out of home

A woman is without a home after an overnight fire in central Toledo.

Fire officials say it broke out around 2 a.m. Monday on Tecumseh Street near City Park.

Crews say the fire was coming from the back of the home and caused heavy damage.

Fire crews did have to make entry into a neighboring home to make sure the fire didn't spread.

The woman who lives at the home did manage to get out safely before crews arrived.

Officials say they are calling the fire "undetermined" until a cause is found.

The home owner did, however, tell fire crews that it may have been a burning candle that started the fire.

