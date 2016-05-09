Police investigate after man shot in foot in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigate after man shot in foot in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man is hospitalized after being shot overnight in north Toledo.

Around 1 a.m. shots rang out on the 200 block of Pearl near Maple. Police say a man was found on a front porch with a gunshot wound to his foot.

The shooting is believed to have happened in the alley. Police say after being shot the man ran from the alley to a house looking for help. 

Neighbors say that they heard around eight shots fired. Police did find casings in the alley.

Police say the man's injuries are not life-threatening.

So far, no arrests have been made.   

