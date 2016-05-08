Neighbor reacts to shooting at Lyric's Lounge

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Telly Hopings, 22, is in custody after police say he shot and killed Eugene Blackman, 36, outside Lyric’s Lounge in west Toledo Sunday.

Neighbors of the bar say they heard multiple gunshots, and within minutes Toledo Police were on scene.

The alleged murder is just the latest in a series of issues at Lyrics Lounge.

Back in March WTOL reported on several assaults and disorderly conduct issues pulled from police reports.

People who live nearby say they were hoping the problems wouldn't escalate.

"It's horrible, my husband wants to move now, but like I said 19 years. I’m not going to move because a bar opened across the street, but if someone doesn't do something about it, we might just have to move,” said a concerned neighbor back in March.

Sunday's shooting was exactly the kind of thing neighbors hoped wouldn't happen at the bar.

"I was half asleep and I heard a couple of gunshots. I Iooked out my window and saw people walking down the street,” said Joe Stuard, who lives across the street from the bar. “I don't think any of us have a problem with a business here, we just want a little respect and to feel safe at home.”

Telly Hopings has now been charged with murder and will face a judge Monday.

Anyone with additional information about this murder is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

