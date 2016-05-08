Leipsic man taken to hospital after losing control of car

A man was taken to the hospital after his car went off the road on Sunday evening.

According to the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Santana, 19, of Leipsic was driving on State Route 613 near Township Rd. 123 around 6 p.m. when he lost control of his car.

Police say he was driving east when his car went off the left side of the road before crossing back to the right side of the road where he struck two signs and a telephone pole.

Mr. Santana was taken to the hospital by ambulance where his condition is unknown at this time.

