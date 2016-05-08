Birders flock to Magee Marsh for America's biggest birding week

The birds are heading North after wintering in places like Central and South America (Source: WTOL)

It's called 'The Biggest Week in American Birding' and yes it just keeps getting bigger.

They come carrying cameras, scopes and binoculars and zero in on birds of all varieties, sizes and colors perched in trees.

These birders are serious about their hobby.

"Well, it gets me outside and I love how it brings you to notice the small things, the beautiful things in life," said birder Liz Jaggers.

Anyplace along Lake Erie is perfect for viewing the stopover.

The Magee Marsh boardwalk is where the birders flock to watch and listen.

"I got a recorder in my pocket so I can record their songs and listen to them later," added Luke Schrader.

They stay in Ohio to rest and re-fuel on insects before heading out across the lake.

Sheri Meyers and Mark Pratt of Sylvania are rookie birders. This is their first time on the boardwalk.

"I just love watching them at home. See them all the time and I'm like 'I want to see all the birds coming through that don't stay,'" said Sheri.

Like the easy to spot, colorful warbler, who hangs low in trees.

"I just like the vibrant colors the birds have, they really just stand out," added Mark.

Last year, the week attracted 77,000 birders from 22 countries and 47 states and pumped $37 million into the area economy.

This week is a perfect storm for them.

"We've got wildlife areas that are accessible to people and they provide great habitat for birds. It brings out birds and birders in a powerful way," said Kim Kaufman of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory.

The birding week runs through May 15.

If you're a rookie birder, Black Swamp will loan you a pair of binoculars and a field guide.

