Findlay man, 19, arrested for robbing, beating person with bat

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
David Tyler Adams (Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A 19-year-old Findlay man is in the Hancock County Jail and charged with robbery after an incident early Sunday morning.

According to Findlay Police, 19-year-old David Tyler Adams, along with a group of several juvenile males robbed a group of victims at gunpoint and beat them with a baseball bat.

Officers were called to E. Lincoln St. just after midnight for a fight, but when they arrived couldn’t find anyone.

While looking for the fight, someone called from the hospital and said they had been robbed at gunpoint of $45 and beaten with a baseball bat.

Adams was later found in the area on foot with the group of juveniles.

The juveniles were also arrested and are facing charges.

