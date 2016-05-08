Findlay man, 19, arrested for robbing, beating person with bat

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A 19-year-old Findlay man is in the Hancock County Jail and charged with robbery after an incident early Sunday morning.

According to Findlay Police, 19-year-old David Tyler Adams, along with a group of several juvenile males robbed a group of victims at gunpoint and beat them with a baseball bat.

Officers were called to E. Lincoln St. just after midnight for a fight, but when they arrived couldn’t find anyone.

While looking for the fight, someone called from the hospital and said they had been robbed at gunpoint of $45 and beaten with a baseball bat.

Adams was later found in the area on foot with the group of juveniles.

The juveniles were also arrested and are facing charges.

