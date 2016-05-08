Organizations gear up for Bike Helmet Safety Awareness Week

A record breaking number of free bicycle helmets will be going to children across Ohio thanks to the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (Ohio AAP).

More than 10,000 helmets will be distributed this year as part of the Ohio AAP’s ‘Put a Lid On It!’ campaign.

Bike Helmet Safety Awareness Week kicks off May 9 through May 21, 2016.

“Thousands of children are hurt and several killed in Ohio every year after injuries received while riding a bike," said Melissa Wervey Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of the Ohio AAP. "We are incredibly grateful for ODOT's support of our 'Put a Lid on It!' campaign again this year. With their continued support, we will be able to supply more bike helmets to children this year, and save more lives than ever before.”

The YMCA and JCC of Greater Toledo have already given out 400 bicycle helmets this year.

Since 2008, ODOT has invested $60 million into the Safe Routes to School program, which builds sidewalks and improves street crossings and encourages children to walk or bike to school safely.

For more information on Bike Safety Awareness Week, check out the campaign’s Facebook page.

To learn more about the Ohio Safe Routes to School program, click here.

