TPD arrest, charge 22-year-old in deadly shooting outside of west Toledo bar

TOLEDO, OH

Toledo police have arrested and charged a man in the shooting at a west Toledo bar.

The shooting happened overnight outside of Lyric's Lounge on West Sylvania.

When police responded to the area of W. Sylvania and Vermaas, they found 36-year-old Eugene Blackman shot in the alley.

Blackman was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died.

Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Telly Hopings, fled the scene in his car. 

He was later caught and taken into custody by police, where he was charged with murder.

Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

