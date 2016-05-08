Man injured after crash in Jerusalem Twp.

A man is in the hospital this morning after a rollover crash.

It happened overnight in Jerusalem Township on route 2 between Lyon and Teachout Road.

Dispatch tells WTOL 11 the driver lost control and rolled the car.

At one point, the driver's foot was trapped and had to be pulled from the wreck.

He was taken to Saint Charles Hospital with minor injuries.

