Person rushed to hospital in Stickney Ave. apartment fire

One person was rushed to the hospital in an overnight apartment fire.

It happened just before 3 A.M. at an apartment complex on Stickney Avenue.

Toledo Fire crews say the fire broke out in a kitchen at the apartment complex, but it was contained.

The apartment is said to have heavy smoke damage.

The resident is currently being treated for smoke inhalation.

At this time the name of the person has not been released.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.