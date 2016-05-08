Driver critically injured in Perrysburg Twp. crash

A Perrysburg man is in critical condition following a Saturday afternoon crash.

It happened along State Route 199 in Perrysburg Township.

According to Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Michael Przysiecki failed to yield when he turned into a driveway.

His car was then struck by a pick-up truck.

Both cars were sent flying into the grass.

Przysiecki had to be freed with the jaws of life and is currently at Saint Vincent Hospital in critical condition.

The other driver was not injured.



Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.



