Man stabbed to death by 12-year-old defending mother

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Toledo police say a man was stabbed to death over the weekend by a 12-year-old defending his mother.

When officers arrived to the home on Sunset Boulevard in west Toledo, they found Alvin Jones, 46, lying in the front yard.

Police say the incident started with a fight between Jones and the young boys mother, who was married to Jones.

The 12-year-old ended up stepping in and stabbed Jones.

Jones later died at a hospital.

Right now, police are working with the prosecutors office and conducting interviews.

Since the case involves a minor and may be considered self-defense, it could take some time to complete the investigation.

