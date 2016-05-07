Man stabbed to death by 12-year-old defending mother - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man stabbed to death by 12-year-old defending mother

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say a man was stabbed to death over the weekend by a 12-year-old defending his mother. 

When officers arrived to the home on Sunset Boulevard in west Toledo, they found Alvin Jones, 46, lying in the front yard. 

Police say the incident started with a fight between Jones and the young boys mother, who was married to Jones.

The 12-year-old ended up stepping in and stabbed Jones. 

Jones later died at a hospital. 

Right now, police are working with the prosecutors office and conducting interviews. 

Since the case involves a minor and may be considered self-defense, it could take some time to complete the investigation. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly