A.J. Nye Waiting for Test Results

SOUTH TOLEDO -- Double transplant patient A.J. Nye is waiting for test results after a quick trip back to the University of Nebraska in Omaha last week. Here's his mother's e-mailed update from April 9.

"Hi everyone, Sorry I haven't updated until now but all of the results from the liver biopsy aren't even in yet. This is what we DO know.... there is no rejection, or anything remarkable about the results as of yet. Final results will be in on Monday after A.J. has an early morning lab draw. So - everything is looking really good so far, and hopefully, if our prayers are answered, they will continue to look good on Monday! I'll keep you posted!" "Thank you for the continued prayers and support, God Bless! Miss ya and hope to see ya soon! Love, Allison and A.J."

A.J. just came home last weekend after spending 2 1/2 months in Omaha after doctors transplanted his liver and small bowel. It was the second time in his short life to have that happen. He was born with a birth defect that caused his intestines to develop outside his body.

