Delta comes together to support three brothers after they lose both parents to cancer

It's another example of how the worst of times can bring out the best in people.

Johnson Trucking Saturday sold chicken dinners and offered truck and car washes to raise money to benefit the Bomar brothers of Delta.

"It's outrageous. I never expected this. I'm just so thankful. I love it" says Nick Bomar.

Dustin, Chris and Nick Bomar lost both their parents over a short two year period-mother Tamara to pancreatic cancer, father Chris to brain cancer.

But it's made the boys a closer family.

"Togetherness is the key. Being together. Making a bond. Me and him. We are so bonded. Nothing can break us apart. We work as a team," said Chris Bomar.

Brandon Johnson of Johnson Trucking recognized that teamwork and organized the fundraiser.

The community pulled together to help the guys on Saturday.

Money will be used to pay off a house mortgage, pay for college tuition and anything else that may pop up.

"Figure I'm in a situation where I know a lot of people, got connections and I figured I needed to do something to show them there are good people out there. Keep your head up, keep truckin' and good things will come for them," said Mr. Johnson.

And there's more.

Don's Automotive gave the guys a '97 Jimmy that's been cleaned up and ready for the road.

"Beautiful," said Nick.

"I love it," added Chris.

The event was a success.

Ten thousand dollars was raised, the boys get a new car and later this year, Johnson Trucking will send them on a Caribbean cruise.

