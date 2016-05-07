Accident leaves 2 motorcyclists with severe injuries on I-75 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accident leaves 2 motorcyclists with severe injuries on I-75

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Two motorcyclists were badly injured after an accident in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the I-280 ramp on Saturday.

Toledo Police say two motorcyclists were using the same lane when one of them lost control and struck the other, causing it to lose control.

Both drivers have severe injuries.

