St. John's wins TRAC Tennis Championships

It was an exciting day at the Shadow Valley Tennis Club as the Three Rivers Athletic Conference Championships ended in dramatic fashion.

After nearly three hours, St. Francis' Greg Leroux walked away with the number one singles title. He defeated St. John's Rajeev Laungani 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.

And in the process of grabbing the win, Leroux also put a stop to a potential sweep for St. John's.

Even with the loss, the Titans came away with the team conference championship.

The team says their work is far from over.

"As a collective team we thought we were ranked pretty low before the season started, so we've all been really motivated to get our ranking up and prove that we're better than what we were ranked," said Dev Laungani, doubles player who won the No. 1 doubles TRAC championship.

Preseason rankings had the Titans at 10. Now they're ranked 6th in the state. It's a success they attribute to their bond on and off the court.

"Our chemistry, we are good friends on and off the court, we hang out with each other, and we get along," said Alan Fahoury, singles player who won the No. 3 singles TRAC title. "

"We both try to encourage each other, and if one of us gets down we try to pull each other back up," said Akhil Katragadda, Laungani's partner who won the No. 1 doubles TRAC championship.

Besides senior leadership, Coach Jim Davis says it's upholding the tradition.

"The tradition of St. John's where we've won the TRAC Championship five years in a row. And we've been to the state team final for the last 11 years and we're trying to do it again," Davis said.

And the players are buying in.

"We have a lot of motivation this year because we have a chance at winning states," said Ryan Issa, No. 2 singles winner.

But right now the focus is one point at a time.

"What's really important is you just play one set at a time, one game at a time," Davis said. "You don't think ahead too much, you don't dwell on the past, you don't look ahead to the future, you stay focused in the moment."

Sectionals kick off this week, the Titans say they're looking to get back to state.

The state competition is Memorial Day weekend.

