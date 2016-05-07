Maker's Mart showcases best of Toledo's handmade craft community

Twice a year, Toledo's local handmade crafts community comes together under one roof.

Thousands of people turned out for Handmade Toledo's Maker's Mart on Saturday to shop small and find something that can’t be found anywhere else.



"This is different. Because you know it's all hand made. Nothing is made in China. It's all made in Toledo or the surrounding area," said shopper Patti



Makers Mart’s growing popularity, along with other events like it, shows a change in how people are looking at the products they may want to purchase.



“People are really starting to be more conscious of the things that they purchase and want to know more about who made it, what materials did you use, how did you make it, what were the processes. When you buy stuff at Makers Mart you can ask all those questions," said Jessica Crossfield with Handmade Toledo.



Vendors see the event as an opportunity to showcase the quality of their work.



"People want to see it in person. They want to feel the shirt, see how it fits. For us in particular it's great for people to come out, since we don't have a store, to see our products," said John Amato with Jupmode.



Handmade Toledo hopes their Maker's Mart fairs shine some light on the hidden gems that Toledo has to offer.

The next Maker's Mart event will be on November 12.

