No injuries after explosion at North Star Steel in Delta

Fire pours from North Star Steel plant after explosion.(Source: Matt Gantz)

The ground shook in Delta on Saturday afternoon due to a furnace explosion at the North Star BlueScope Steel plant.

According to Mike Hanson, from North Star BlueScope, the explosion happened at 4:02 p.m.

Hanson says there were 370 employees working at the plant at the time and there were no injuries.

Fire departments from Swanton, Delta, Wauseon, Amboy Twp. and Lyons responded to the explosion.

Several small fires throughout the plant were were put out.

"Our emergency team responded quickly. Local fire departments did a great job putting out the small fires," said Hanson.

Officials say the plant remained in operation throughout the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

North Star BlueScope Steel is near State Route 109 and US 20-A.

According to the company’s website North Star Steel is owned by BlueScope, an international supplier of steel products that is based in Australia.

