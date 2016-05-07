OSHP focuses on motorcycle safety, enforcement

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness month and the Ohio State Patrol would like to remind cyclists to ride endorsed, trained, and sober.

Motorists should also be aware of the increase in motorcycles on the roadways with the warmer weather.

In 2015, there were 163 motorcycle-related deaths, and more than 3,300 injuries in the state of Ohio alone.

Only 35 percent of motorcyclist killed in the crashes were wearing helmets.

Ohio requires helmets for drivers under the age of 18, and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience.

Cyclists can help protect themselves and others from injury by taking a training class and riding with proper endorsements.

In 2015, 20 percent of citations given were for operating a motorcycle without proper license or endorsement.

Lastly, riding sober is very important; last year, 30 percent of the fatal motorcycle crashes were alcohol or drug related.

Of course, motorcycle safety is not solely the responsibility of motorcyclists. Motor vehicle drivers share in this important effort by being aware of motorcyclists. Motorists should keep in mind:

A motorcycle is a motor vehicle with all of the privileges of any vehicle on the roadway.

Give motorcyclists a full lane of travel.

Look for motorcyclists on the highway, at intersections and any time you are changing lanes.

Allow plenty of space in front of the vehicle you are driving and do not follow a motorcycle too closely.

For more information on motorcycle safety, click here.

