Maumee schools to adopt new S.T.E.A.M. curriculum this fall

The Maumee school district is on the cutting edge of Technology. Students will get the means to be more creative in the classroom by next school year.

Science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM), is a new curriculum that will be introduced in Maumee schools next year.

“That art piece if you look at it so many people are Artist they are designing something from scratch so we wanted to incorporate that into it because it’s in all you do,” said Jason Dugan, Maumee schools director of technology.

Steam will allow students to be creative; coming up with new ideas and taking them to what's being called a maker space and inventing.

“I feel like it's going to make me more open to new ideas because right now I'm kind of in a shell,” said Caleb Loboschefski.

From Kindergarten to 12th grade, students will be able to expand their creativity with a number of new tools. Some include Lego's 3-D printers and Robotics.

“The Tech Jobs that didn't even exist that were not even existing 5, 10, 20 years ago and a place like this where the kids can go in and just create and explore I think really sets them up in the future,” said Amy Stough.

This is all possible by a $75,000 donation made by the JLW foundation. Students will begin creating in the 2016-2017 school year.

