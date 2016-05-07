Man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

One man is in the hospital suffering serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle overnight in Central Toledo.

It happened around midnight on Detroit Avenue and Berdan at the roundabout.

Michael Stewart, 29, was traveling on Detroit and lost control of his Harley Davidson just before the round about and struck a curb throwing him from the bike.

An accident investigator was on the scene.

Stewart was transported to Toledo Hospital for treatment.

