Man enters school playground, stabs 7-year-old at recess

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man approached an Ohio school playground during recess and stabbed a 7-year-old girl, leaving her seriously hurt.

Dayton police said Friday evening that they were still searching for a suspect who ran from the World of Wonder school after the afternoon attack. They say officers unsuccessfully tried to track him with a police dog and canvassed the neighborhood.

Police described the suspect as a black man estimated to be 18 to 20 years old and a little less than 6 feet tall, wearing athletic shorts and a beige or green sweatshirt over an orange shirt.

A motive for the stabbing wasn't clear. Police didn't publicly identify the victim, who initially had been reported to be an 8-year-old girl.

The school was put on lockdown, then dismissed.

This story has been corrected to show the girl is 7, not 8.

