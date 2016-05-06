Bowling Green to be home of Ohio's largest solar field

Another way to generate energy is on it's way to Bowling Green.

The city will soon be home to the largest solar panel field in Ohio.

It will be located on a 300 acre plot of land northwest of the city near Newton and Carter roads.

This location is where council approved a plan to allow the massive solar energy field to take shape.

It's project that has been in the works for years.

"We're going to build 145 acres of a solar project and it will be connected to our electric distribution system," said Brian O'Connell, director of the department of utilities.

He says the project with American Municipal Power or AMP will supply around four percent of the energy used by BG annually.

"For our 13.74 megawatts that were going to subscribe to that would equal about the amount of energy of 3,000 homes in a year," said O'Connell.

The project will include a single axis tracker system, so the panels can move with the sun.

O'Connell says energy output will pay for the solar panel project and maintenance.

"We're projecting no cost increase to our customers because it really is about equal to what we would pay for power on the market," said O'Connell.

He says this project says a lot about the importance of alternative energy sources in the area.

"I think it's just another step in that direction that says that our community likes these things, likes the direction that we're headed. And they support that idea of sustainable, and renewable resources," said O'Connell.

Construction is expected to start in June.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.