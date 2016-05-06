Students raise money for Family House with pillow fight

Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and St. Kateri Catholic Academy students had a pillow fight Friday to raise awareness and money for Family House Toledo.

"We're trying to raise money so Family House can do whatever they want to do with it because not only pillows is one need, but there's also many needs like pots and pans," said Matt Payeff, Cardinal Stritch junior.

The students raised $460 dollars, which will help buy new pillows for people staying at Family House.

The winning team gets to go to lunch first for the rest of the year.

