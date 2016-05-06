Police: Two people shot on Telegraph Rd. in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Two people shot on Telegraph Rd. in north Toledo

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police say two people were taken to the hospital after being shot on Telegraph Road Friday.

Police believe the situation escalated after a fight at a bar down the street and that the two victims shot each other.

Police do not think there is a shooter on the loose and are still investigating.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly