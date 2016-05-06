Ditched dog couple finds forever home

This is a puppy love story with a happy ending.

Sadie Mae and Simpson have a new home. And they couldn't be happier because they're still together.

In March, the canine couple was found shivering in a ditch along a rural road.

Simpson, a white St. Bernard mix, was trying to keep Sadie Mae, a black Swiss mountain dog, warm.

Both are around six years old and have arthritis.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control determined the dogs were inseparable and had to be adopted together.

Kim and Herm Blankenship came to their rescue.

"We were attracted to them because they're beautiful dogs. What bothered me is how could somebody throw these dogs in the ditch. You always have plenty of room. Got a lot of love for the dogs," said Kim.

Herm agreed.

"They're like part of the family. Just lay around and relax," said Herm.

The Blankenship family has experienced hardship of late. They had to put down two of their dogs, so they adopted Simpson and Sadie Mae.

Because of the dogs' arthritis, the Blankenships have built a ramp for the dogs to get in and out of their house. They need daily medication because of their condition.

Despite their ordeal, the love Sadie Mae and Simpson have for one another continues to grow.

"Basically, one can lay down by the other and lick it's ears and vice versa," laughed Kim.

And thanks to this dog loving couple, the two will never be apart.

