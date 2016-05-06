Local comic book stores celebrates National Free Comic Book Day

Looking for a good read? A good free read? Why not pick up a comic book?

Saturday is National Free Comic Book Day.

The freebee day has been celebrated the first Saturday of May for 15 years.

A sampling of titles at stores like J.C.'s Comics 'N More in Sylvania will be available until they're gone.

Owner Jim Collins hopes to introduce new readers to the intriguing stories of super heroes, super villains and other characters.

"You want to expose people to the joy of comic books. The reading, the artwork, the fantasy, the escapism," he said.

And it's generational too. Mark Sanford was at J.C.'s Friday night with his daughter Kendra. He grew up buying books at J.C.'s.

"It's a great way to spend a little money to get a lot of information and they're collectibles," said Sanford.

Kendra likes the artwork. She says they're like movies.

"I'm going to be a graphics artist major in the future and like to draw inspiration in the comic books, so that's really a big thing for me," said Kendra.

Comic books are in competition with the internet and social media. To stay in business, stores like J.C.'s must diversify, also selling items like action figures, statues and bobble heads.

And when comic book action figures like Captain America are made into films, it spurs sales.

"I think it helps bring back some older readers. Maybe they had stopped reading. They got family or job or just lost interest. It re-ignites that love they had," said Collins.

You can re-ignite that love of comics or discover it for the first time Saturday and it won't cost you a dime.

