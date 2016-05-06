Arrest made in Defiance armed robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Arrest made in Defiance armed robbery

DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) -

The suspect of an armed robbery down in Defiance is now behind bars.  

The hold-up happened at South Town Market in Defiance last Saturday night. Police say 45-year-old Rodney Heath walked into the store and demanded cash from two employees. 

Heath is now facing several charges. 

