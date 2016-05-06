Local boy cast in 'Ragtime' at the Stranahan Theater

The Broadway musical play Ragtime is showing at the Stranahan Theater this weekend and 6-year-old local Tylin Cooper has been cast as one of the characters.

Cooper’s Kindergarten teacher, Cindy Vogel at Arlington Elementary School, recommended Cooper for the role back in the fall.

“He's very out-going, bright, fun, so to be up on the stage, I think he could have done a good job with that. He has a great personality to be up with all these people,” Vogel said.

The showing kicked off Thursday night, with another show Friday at 8 p.m.

Cooper is playing the role of Young Coalhouse, the son of one of the lead roles. The play is based on the story of an upper-class mother, a Jewish immigr ant and a Harlem musician living in New York all in search of “a better tomorrow.”

This is Cooper’s first time acting and from the sound of it, it may be his last. He’s unsure about what it is that he wants to do when he grows up, but what he does know, is that he plans to take his mom’s advice.

“My momma told me to get a nice job that gets a lot of money,” Cooper said.

The show has been touring around more than 40 cities in the U.S. Each city the play is performed in casts a new kid as the role of Young Coalhouse, Cooper being one of the youngest cast for the role.

