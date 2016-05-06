New '365 by Whole Foods' being built on Secor Road

Whole Foods has new plans for the store being built on Secor Road.

The store will be called "365 by Whole Foods." The concept is geared to lower the cost for buyers.

The store will put more focus on Whole Foods house brands, while eliminating some high-end items.

According to the company's website, they will offer convenience and everyday low prices on natural and organic products that meet the company's industry-leading standards for quality.

The first 365 store will be located in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, and about 10 more of the stores are expected to open sometime next year.

In the same area as the store being built here in Toledo there is a Basset's Health Foods store. The local business has been around for 50 years and says Whole Foods moving in will create opportunity for their local store.

“I think it will be advantageous for us because they do a lot of advertising and marketing, which will bring a lot of new people to the area and then Basset's will be right next to them with discounted prices,” said Charmaine Bassett, Bassett’s Health Foods.

365 by Whole Foods is expected to be complete by early 2017.

View building plans here.

