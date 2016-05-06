Jet Express adding Cedar Point run throughout summer

The Jet Express held its grand opening with a tour to South Bass Island Friday. The company also announced a new stop for its ferry service.

For 28 years, the Jet Express has helped visitors get to the Lake Erie islands from Port Clinton and Sandusky.

Now, for the first time, this summer they will be adding a new stop at Cedar Point.

The stop at Cedar Point will be added to the island to island schedule running out of Sandusky.

Once a day the Jet Express will go from Sandusky to Cedar Point, then return from the Islands an hour later.

It has been decades since ferries made a regular stop at the amusement park, and this is the first collaboration with Jet Express.

Lance Woodsworth, general manager of the Jet Express, says it's part of a strategy to lengthen the stay of visitors to the area.

"I think that the whole goal is to get people to spend more time in the shores and islands region," said Woodsworth. "If they're staying in the resorts at Cedar Point, it makes sense for them to spend an extra day, because they can spend that extra day out on the islands. And if they're staying on the islands, they can head shore side and spend an extra day at Cedar Point."

The Cedar Point stop will run from June 12 to August 26.

U.S. Representative, Marcy Kaptur was also on hand at the kick off to help celebrate the region's tourism success, but also to remind everyone of the work that still needs to be done.

On the day the Jet Express began it's regularly scheduled trips to the islands, officials were invited to attend a tour of Put-in-Bay.

Representative Marcy Kaptur says she's thrilled with the work already done in making this region a tourism destination.

But, she says the message needs to be shared, with more visitors from overseas.

"The south coast of Lake Erie is the warmest coast in the entire Great Lakes. And, Lake Erie has more sea life; more fish, more birds, more plants than all the other Great Lakes combined because we are the shallowest of the Great Lakes, So, we're the warmest of the Great Lakes," said Kaptur. "The birds have figured it out, so now we have to help the people figure it out."

The Lake Erie tourism industry attracts 9 million visitors a year and generates $9.8 billion, according to the Lake Erie Shores and Island visitors bureau.

The biggest current problem facing the industry is the water quality of the Lake.

Aside from impacting drinking water, toxic algae also is affecting fishing and boating.

Kaptur says everyone living in the Western Basin watershed needs to do their part to help keep the lake clean.

"We have to make sure that what we do in the neighborhoods we live in, in the cities we live in, in the communities we live in, in our own home areas," said Kaptur. "If we have septic tanks, they have to be cleaned. We simply have to take better care of this watershed so that the Lake can be healthy again."

