Barricade situation ends peacefully, after man shoots at neighbor

A barricade situation in west Toledo ended peacefully Friday.

According to Toledo police, it happened at the apartments on North Cove Boulevard. Police say the suspect, Michael Middlebrooks, fired shots at his neighbor, Lansing Waters, after they say Waters confronted Middlebrooks, who Waters says was breaking into his apartment.

Middlebrooks fired one shot and ran into his apartment along with his wife.

Police then requested the assistance of negotiators. Central Avenue between Auburn and Jeep Parkway, as well as North Cove at Auburn were shutdown to traffic for about an hour.

Middlebrooks eventually surrendered to police, who recovered the firearm.

Middlebrooks is now facing a charge of felonious assault.

No injuries were reported.

