Man caught on video attempting to rob central Toledo gas station ID'd

Toledo Police have identified the man they say robbed a central Toledo gas station Wednesday.  

WTOL 11 first showed you the video of the robbery attempt Thursday.  

Investigators say Nathaniel Maddox Junior is the man who robbed the Sunoco gas station on Ashland and Bancroft, only to have store workers fight back, one even hitting him several times with a fire extinguisher. 

Maddox is right now at large. If you know where he is, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

