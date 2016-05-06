Munchkin recalls Latch lightweight pacifiers, clips due to choking hazard

Munchkin is recalling Latch lightweight pacifiers and clips due to a choking hazard.

The products were sold as a set at Babies R Us, Target, Wal-Mart and other mass merchandisers, juvenile product, baby boutique and discount stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, munchkin.com and other website from March 2014 through March 2016.

The importer says the clip cover can detach from the pacifier's clip, posing a choking hazard for young children.

So far, there have been 10 reports of the clip cover detaching from the pacifier clip. No injuries have been reported.

If your child is using this product, you should immediately take the clip away from them and contact Munchkin for a free replacement or a full refund.

For more information consumers can call Munchkin at 877-242-3134 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.munchkin.com, click on Help at the bottom of the page and then Recalls for more information.

