2 hurt in Detroit freeway shooting police say wasn't random

DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say two people have been shot while traveling in a car on Interstate 94 in Detroit, leaving part of the freeway closed.

Police say the driver and passenger were shot early Friday afternoon on I-94 near the Lodge Freeway. Both were taken to a hospital, where the driver is in critical condition and the passenger is in good condition.

Investigators say the shooting wasn't random.

The freeway is closed between the Lodge and Interstate 75.

