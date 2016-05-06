Toledo mom charged after leaving 5-yr-old alone in unlocked home

Tanesha Seyfang, also known as Teagan, is charged with one count of child endangerment after police say she left her 5-year-old alone in an unlocked home. (Source: Toledo Police Department)

A Toledo mother was arrested Friday for leaving her child at a home alone.

Tanesha Seyfang, 23, also known as Teagan, was arrested around 2 a.m. Police say she left her 5-year-old at a home on Airport Highway alone with the doors unlocked.

Officers described the house as being in disarray and hazardous.

Seyfang has been charged with one count of child endangering.

