Jail nurses find job can be rewarding

Nurses week kicked off Friday and runs all week.

But nurses aren't just needed at hospitals. They're needed everywhere, including the Lucas County Jail.

The county jail employs 13 full-time nurses on its medical floor. They work behind bars among the inmates. But while their job may seem dangerous, nurses like Valerie Sylvester chose to stay.

"We're the good guys, the nurses are the good guys. They usually treat us with a lot of respect. I never had an instant where I felt unsafe," she said.

Sylvester is a registered nurse who has treated patients in jump suits for well over 30 years, and, like most of her colleagues, finds it rewarding.

"Lot of times this is the best care these people have ever received," Sylvester added.

And with the inmate population at the Lucas County Jail growing because of the ongoing heroin epidemic, more nurses may soon be needed.

