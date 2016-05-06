Toledo Zoo's polar bear cub makes public debut

Zoo officials say they saw 2,300 visitors for Hope's debut with in the first hour and a half. (Source: WTOL)

The Toledo Zoo's newest addition to the Arctic Encounter made her public debut Friday.

Hope, a polar bear cub, is now 5-months-old and weighs about 65 to 75 pounds. She's named after Point Hope, Alaska, part of the known polar bear range, and also stands for Hope for the future of her endangered species. She is the 7th polar bear cub born at the Toledo Zoo since 2006, which is striking considering that there have only been 10 successful births in the U.S. in the last ten years.

It took months of preparation to get Hope and her mom Crystal ready for the public.

"Up to this point, the whole issue is getting her confidence up, getting her to swim, getting her to build up her muscles before she can come out to the public," said Dr. Randi Myerson.

But the wait was well worth it, once you get out to see her, you're in for a real treat.

"You're going to see a very active, usually, polar bear, just playing in the water, playing with mom," said Dr. Myerson, assistant director of animal programs. "She is young, so there will have to be times she takes naps."

Zoo officials say they saw huge numbers for Hope's debut Friday, with 2,300 visitors in the first hour and a half. That numbers an average day for the Zoo in early May.

"We came out to see the baby polar bear. (Who wanted to see it the most?) I actually think mom," said one of the first to see Hope.

Visitors can catch a glimpse of Hope and her mom everyday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

