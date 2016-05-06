Algae Anxiety: Water quality experts give forecasts for this year's algal bloom

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Dr. Jeff Reutter says it's too early to predict this year's algal bloom. He says the key is how much rain falls in May and June. (Source: WTOL)

Captain Rich Turturice said the bad algae is not growing in the lake now. The water has a green color to it, but Turturice said it's just muddy. (Source: WTOL)

With warmer weather on its way, concern is growing about the next algal bloom in Lake Erie.

While most experts say it's too early to predict, we don't want you to have to wait. So we hit the water and the lab to find out how bad it could be.

Our investigation started on board the charter fishing boat the “Crazy Lady.”

We asked Captain Rich Turturice to take us off the shore from Curtice to where he has been taking fishing groups since 1982. We wanted to know if anything was happening on the water just yet.

“The good algae is there, the good algae,” Turturice said. “The bad algae, the microcystin algae, is what we don't want. That's what we see in the summer."

He said the bad algae is not growing in the lake now. The water has a green color to it, but Turturice said it's just muddy.

Last year, he started to notice big concentrations of toxic algae in mid-July, but right now, he has a more hopeful outlook.

“I don't think it's going to be as bad as it has been in the past. I think last year because of the storm we had in June, made things a lot worse than what they are.”

Dr. Jeff Reutter is one of the leading experts in algal blooms, as Special Advisor to the Ohio Sea grant College Program.

Last year at this time, on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the worst, he was hoping for a mild bloom, about a 2 to 4.

But near-record rains hit in June, and we had the most severe algal bloom ever recorded, a 10.5.

Toledo's saving grace was that the bloom stayed further east and wasn't as toxic as the 2014 bloom that contaminated our drinking water.

Dr. Reutter says it's too early to feel confident about predictions for this season but talked about the recent history.

“If we look at the first six or seven years of this period since 2002 and compare it to the last six or seven years, the last six or seven years, with the exception of 2012, have been wetter and these wetter years make it a whole lot more likely to have a very severe bloom.”

The key, he said, is how much rain falls in May and June.

High amounts of rain can cause more phosphorous to run off from agricultural fields into streams and rivers and into Lake Erie, causing algae to grow. “If it was really dry from here on to the end of July, that would be wonderful,” Dr. Reutter said.

Tucked away on the campus of Heidelberg University in Tiffin, is a special place that Dr. Laura Johnson wanted us to see.

She's the director of Heidelberg's Center for Water Quality Research. She showed us a sampling location for Rock Creek.

They're constantly checking the water for any signs of phosphorous.

“It's pumping water into this receiving basin,” said Dr. Johnson. “You can see it's flowing through quite quickly, and it essentially flows right back out. Right here is a sampling tube that goes to our automatic sampler right here. This automatic sampler pulls the sample every eight hours.”

The samples end up in bottles to help determine if high levels of phosphorous are in Rock Creek. There is nothing indicating high phosphorous in Rock Creek now.

The Center for Water Quality Research has 17 other water sampling stations, stretching down to Cincinnati and over past Cleveland. The samples end up in the lab of the research center where many machines determine how much phosphorous is in the water.

“About two weeks ago, it had rained quite a bit throughout much of the state,” said Dr. Johnson. “At that moment in time, we were running almost 500 samples per week through this lab.”

She said the latest numbers on water discharge into Lake Erie are right on par with 2015, before the big rains hit.

The amount of phosphorous now is 209 metric tons, which is far below last year's eventual total of 1,000 metric tons.

Dr. Johnson’s prediction on the algal bloom season also comes down to how much rain will fall.

“Hopefully things will stay a little bit wet but not too wet; help the farmers out but keep the bloom in check,” she said.

But she warned, “Once we start getting multiple inches of rain for many, many days on end, that's when we should really start to worry.”



We wanted to find out how the City of Toledo's Collins Park Water Treatment Plant is preparing for the coming algae bloom.

The mayor's office told us they're not doing individual media interviews, and we'll have to wait for an event in the near future when they'll talk about upgrades that have been made there.

One important date for this year’s algal bloom is July 7. That's when NOAA will join local experts to make their official algae forecast for the 2016 season.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.