No arrest made after woman stabbed in back

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating an overnight stabbing in south Toledo.

Officers were called to the Norwich apartments near Reynolds Road around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, a woman has been stabbed in the back after getting into some sort of fight.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say her injuries were not serious.

Investigators interviewed people from the apartment but no arrests have been made.

